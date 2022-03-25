Configure exposed credentials checks via API
Configure exposed credentials checks using the Rulesets API . You can do the following:
- Deploy the Cloudflare Exposed Credentials Check Managed Ruleset .
- Create custom rules that check for exposed credentials.
Create a custom rule checking for exposed credentials
You can create rules that check for exposed credentials using the Rulesets API . Include these rules in a custom ruleset, which you must create at the account level, and then deploy the custom ruleset to a phase.
A rule with exposed credentials check has a match when both the rule expression and the result from the exposed credentials check are true.
To check for exposed credentials in a custom rule, include the field
exposed_credential_check in the rule definition. This field requires the following options:
username_expression— Expression that selects the user ID used in the credentials check. This field can have up to 1024 characters.
password_expression— Expression that selects the password used in the credentials check. This field can have up to 1024 characters.
You can use the
exposed_credential_check field in rules with one of the following actions:
rewrite,
log,
block,
challenge, or
js_challenge.
To create and deploy a custom ruleset, follow the workflow described in Work with custom rulesets .
Example
The following
POST example creates a new custom ruleset with a rule that checks for exposed credentials. The rule has a match if both the rule expression and the
exposed_credential_check result are
true.
curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/rulesets" \-H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \-d '{ "name": "Custom Ruleset 1", "kind": "custom", "description": "This ruleset includes a rule checking for exposed credentials.", "rules": [ { "action": "log", "expression": "http.request.method == \"POST\" && http.request.uri == \"/login.php\"", "exposed_credential_check": { "username_expression": "url_decode(http.request.body.form[\"username\"][0])", "password_expression": "url_decode(http.request.body.form[\"password\"][0])" } } ], "phase": "http_request_firewall_custom"
}'
The response returns the created ruleset. Note the presence of the
exposed_credential_check field on the rule definition.
{ "result": { "id": "<CUSTOM_RULESET_ID>", "name": "Custom Ruleset 1", "description": "This ruleset includes a rule checking for exposed credentials.", "kind": "custom", "version": "1", "rules": [ { "id": "<CUSTOM_RULE_ID>", "version": "1", "action": "log", "expression": "http.request.method == \"POST\" && http.request.uri == \"/login.php\"", "exposed_credential_check": { "username_expression": "url_decode(http.request.body.form[\"username\"][0])", "password_expression": "url_decode(http.request.body.form[\"password\"][0])" }, "last_updated": "2021-03-19T10:48:04.057775Z", "ref": "<CUSTOM_RULE_REF>", "enabled": true } ], "last_updated": "2021-03-19T10:48:04.057775Z", "phase": "http_request_firewall_custom" }, "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": []
}
The example above uses the
url_decode() function because fields in the request body (available in
http.request.body.form) are URL-encoded when the content type is
application/x-www-form-urlencoded.
After creating a custom ruleset, deploy it to a phase so that it executes. Refer to Deploy a custom ruleset for more information.