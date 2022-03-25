Configure exposed credentials checks via API

Configure exposed credentials checks using the Rulesets API . You can do the following:

Deploy the Cloudflare Exposed Credentials Check Managed Ruleset .

. Create custom rules that check for exposed credentials.

​​ Create a custom rule checking for exposed credentials

This feature is only available to customers on an Enterprise plan.

You can create rules that check for exposed credentials using the Rulesets API . Include these rules in a custom ruleset, which you must create at the account level, and then deploy the custom ruleset to a phase.

A rule with exposed credentials check has a match when both the rule expression and the result from the exposed credentials check are true.

To check for exposed credentials in a custom rule, include the field exposed_credential_check in the rule definition. This field requires the following options:

username_expression — Expression that selects the user ID used in the credentials check. This field can have up to 1024 characters.

— Expression that selects the user ID used in the credentials check. This field can have up to 1024 characters. password_expression — Expression that selects the password used in the credentials check. This field can have up to 1024 characters.

Important These options have additional requirements: Each expression must evaluate to a string.

You can only use the upper() , lower() , and url_decode() functions, and you cannot nest these functions.

You can use the exposed_credential_check field in rules with one of the following actions: rewrite , log , block , challenge , or js_challenge .

To create and deploy a custom ruleset, follow the workflow described in Work with custom rulesets .

The following POST example creates a new custom ruleset with a rule that checks for exposed credentials. The rule has a match if both the rule expression and the exposed_credential_check result are true .

curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/rulesets" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ -d ' { "name" : "Custom Ruleset 1" , "kind" : "custom" , "description" : "This ruleset includes a rule checking for exposed credentials." , "rules" : [ { "action" : "log" , "expression" : "http.request.method == \"POST\" && http.request.uri == \"/login.php\"" , "exposed_credential_check" : { "username_expression" : "url_decode(http.request.body.form[\"username\"][0])" , "password_expression" : "url_decode(http.request.body.form[\"password\"][0])" } } ] , "phase" : "http_request_firewall_custom" } '

The response returns the created ruleset. Note the presence of the exposed_credential_check field on the rule definition.

{ "result" : { "id" : "<CUSTOM_RULESET_ID>" , "name" : "Custom Ruleset 1" , "description" : "This ruleset includes a rule checking for exposed credentials." , "kind" : "custom" , "version" : "1" , "rules" : [ { "id" : "<CUSTOM_RULE_ID>" , "version" : "1" , "action" : "log" , "expression" : "http.request.method == \"POST\" && http.request.uri == \"/login.php\"" , "exposed_credential_check" : { "username_expression" : "url_decode(http.request.body.form[\"username\"][0])" , "password_expression" : "url_decode(http.request.body.form[\"password\"][0])" } , "last_updated" : "2021-03-19T10:48:04.057775Z" , "ref" : "<CUSTOM_RULE_REF>" , "enabled" : true } ] , "last_updated" : "2021-03-19T10:48:04.057775Z" , "phase" : "http_request_firewall_custom" } , "success" : true , "errors" : [ ] , "messages" : [ ] }

The example above uses the url_decode() function because fields in the request body (available in http.request.body.form ) are URL-encoded when the content type is application/x-www-form-urlencoded .

After creating a custom ruleset, deploy it to a phase so that it executes. Refer to Deploy a custom ruleset for more information.