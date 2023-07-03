Require a valid HMAC token
Use the Rules language
is_timed_hmac_valid_v0() HMAC validation function to validate hash-based message authentication code (HMAC) tokens in a custom rule expression.
This example uses HMAC token authentication to protect a static private asset hosted by
example.com.
The
http.request.uri for this example is:
/download/cat.jpg?verify=1484063787-9JQB8vP1z0yc5DEBnH6JGWM3mBmvIeMrnnxFi3WtJLE%3D
Where:
/download/cat.jpg?represents the path to the asset — the HMAC message to authenticate.
?verify=is the separator between the path to the asset and the timestamp when the HMAC token was issued.
1484063787represents the timestamp when the token was issued, expressed as Unix time in seconds.
9JQB8vP1z0yc5DEBnH6JGWM3mBmvIeMrnnxFi3WtJLE%3Dis a Base64-encoded MAC.
The following custom rule blocks requests to
example.com that do not include a valid HMAC.
The rule supplies the value of the secret key shared between the website and Cloudflare as the first argument to the
is_timed_hmac_valid_v0() HMAC validation function, and uses the value of
http.request.uri for the MessageMAC:
|Expression
|Action
(http.host eq "downloads.example.com" and not is_timed_hmac_valid_v0("secretKey",
http.request.uri, 10800, http.request.timestamp.sec, 8))
|Block
The
is_timed_hmac_valid_v0() function compares the value of a MAC generated using
secretKey to the value encoded in
http.request.uri.
If the MAC values match and
http.request.timestamp.sec < (timestamp-issued + 10800)
then the token is valid and the function returns
true.
Since the expression in this example uses the
not operator, it only matches when the HMAC token is not valid. When the token is not valid, the Cloudflare triggers the action and blocks the request.
Protecting several paths using the same secret
You can use the same secret key to protect several URI paths.
This is illustrated in the example above, where
http.request.uri is passed as the
MessageMAC argument to the validation function.
Since
http.request.uri includes the path to the asset and that value is extracted for each request, the validation function evaluates all request URIs to
downloads.example.com using the same secret key.
Note that while you can use the same secret key to authenticate several paths, you must generate an HMAC token for each unique message you want to authenticate.