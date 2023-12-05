Standard fields
Most standard fields use the same naming conventions as Wireshark display fields. However, there are some subtle differences between Cloudflare and Wireshark:
Wireshark supports CIDR (Classless Inter-Domain Routing) notation for expressing IP address ranges in equality comparisons (
ip.src == 1.2.3.0/24, for example). Cloudflare does not.
To evaluate a range of addresses using CIDR notation, use the
incomparison operator as in this example:
ip.src in {1.2.3.0/24 4.5.6.0/24}.
In Wireshark,
sslis a protocol field containing hundreds of other fields of various types that are available for comparison in multiple ways. However, in the Rules language
sslis a single Boolean field that indicates whether the connection from the client to Cloudflare is encrypted.
The Cloudflare Rules language does not support the
sliceoperator.
The Cloudflare Rules language supports these standard fields.
http.cookie
String
Represents the entire cookie as a string.
Example value:
http.host
String
Represents the hostname used in the full request URI.
Example value:
http.referer
String
Represents the HTTP Referer request header, which contains the address of the web page that linked to the currently requested page.
Example value:
http.request.full_uri
String
Represents the full URI as received by the web server (does not include
#fragment, which is not sent to web servers).
Example value:
http.request.method
String
Represents the HTTP method, returned as a string of uppercase characters.
Example value:
http.request.cookies
Map<Array<String>>
Represents the
Cookie HTTP header associated with a request as a Map (associative array). The cookie values are not pre-processed and retain the original case used in the request.
Decoding: The cookie names are URL decoded. If two cookies have the same name after decoding, their value arrays are merged.
Example:
Example value:
http.request.timestamp.sec
Integer
Represents the timestamp when Cloudflare received the request, expressed as Unix time in seconds. This value is 10 digits long.
To obtain the timestamp milliseconds, use the
http.request.timestamp.msec field.
Example value:
When validating HMAC tokens in an expression, pass this field as the currentTimestamp argument to the is_timed_hmac_valid_v0() validation function.
http.request.timestamp.msec
Integer
Represents the millisecond when Cloudflare received the request, between 0 and 999.
To obtain the complete timestamp, use both
http.request.timestamp.sec and
http.request.timestamp.msec fields.
Example value:
http.request.uri
String
Represents the URI path and query string of the request.
Example value:
http.request.uri.path
String
Represents the URI path of the request.
Example value:
http.request.uri.path.extension
String
The lowercased file extension in the URI path without the dot (
.) character. This corresponds to the string after the last dot in the URI path, excluding the query string.
If the first character of the last path segment is a dot and the segment does not contain other dot characters, the field value will be an empty string (
""). Having a dot as the first character does not represent a file extension and is commonly used in Unix-like systems to denote a hidden file or directory.
Example values:
- If the URI path is
/articles/index.html, the field value will be
html.
- If the URI path is
/articles/index., the field value will be an empty string (
"").
Example values
|URI path
|Field value
/foo
""
/foo.mp3
”mp3”
/.mp3
""
/.foo.mp3
”mp3”
/foo.tar.bz2
”bz2”
/foo.
""
/foo.MP3
”mp3”
http.request.uri.query
String
Represents the entire query string, without the
? delimiter.
Example value:
http.user_agent
String
Represents the HTTP User-Agent request header, which contains a characteristic string to identify the client operating system and web browser.
Example value:
http.request.version
String
Represents the version of the HTTP protocol used. Use this field when different checks are needed for different versions.
Example values:
HTTP/1.1
HTTP/3
http.x_forwarded_for
String
Represents the full
X-Forwarded-For HTTP header.
Example value:
ip.src
IP address
Represents the client TCP IP address, which may be adjusted to reflect the actual address of the client using HTTP headers such as
X-Forwarded-For or
X-Real-IP.
Example value:
ip.src.lat
String
Represents the latitude associated with the client IP address.
Example value:
ip.src.lon
String
Represents the longitude associated with the client IP address.
Example value:
ip.src.city
String
Represents the city associated with the client IP address.
Example value:
ip.src.postal_code
String
Represents the postal code associated with the incoming request.
Example value:
ip.src.metro_code
String
Represents the metro code or Designated Market Area (DMA) code associated with the incoming request.
Example value:
ip.src.region
String
Represents the region name associated with the incoming request.
Example value:
ip.src.region_code
String
Represents the region code associated with the incoming request.
Example value:
ip.src.timezone.name
String
Represents the name of the timezone associated with the incoming request. This field is only available in rewrite expressions of Transform Rules.
Example value:
ip.src.asnum
Number
Represents the 16- or 32-bit integer representing the Autonomous System (AS) number associated with the client IP address.
Note: This field has the same value as the
ip.geoip.asnum field, which is deprecated. The
ip.geoip.asnum field is still available for new and existing rules, but you should use the
ip.src.asnum field instead.
ip.src.continent
String
Represents the continent code associated with the client IP address:
- AF – Africa
- AN – Antarctica
- AS – Asia
- EU – Europe
- NA – North America
- OC – Oceania
- SA – South America
- T1 – Tor network
Note: This field has the same value as the
ip.geoip.continent field, which is deprecated. The
ip.geoip.continent field is still available for new and existing rules, but you should use the
ip.src.continent field instead.
ip.src.country
String
Represents the 2-letter country code in ISO 3166-1 Alpha 2 format.
Example value:
For more information on the ISO 3166-1 Alpha 2 format, refer to ISO 3166-1 Alpha 2 on Wikipedia.
Note: This field has the same value as the
ip.geoip.country field, which is deprecated. The
ip.geoip.country field is still available for new and existing rules, but you should use the
ip.src.country field instead.
ip.src.subdivision_1_iso_code
String
Represents the ISO 3166-2 code for the first-level region associated with the IP address. When the actual value is not available, this field contains an empty string.
Example value:
For more information on the ISO 3166-2 standard and the available regions, refer to ISO 3166-2 on Wikipedia.
Note: This field has the same value as the
ip.geoip.subdivision_1_iso_code field, which is deprecated. The
ip.geoip.subdivision_1_iso_code field is still available for new and existing rules, but you should use the
ip.src.subdivision_1_iso_code field instead.
ip.src.subdivision_2_iso_code
String
Represents the ISO 3166-2 code for the second-level region associated with the IP address. When the actual value is not available, this field contains an empty string.
Example value:
For more information on the ISO 3166-2 standard and the available regions, refer to ISO 3166-2 on Wikipedia.
Note: This field has the same value as the
ip.geoip.subdivision_2_iso_code field, which is deprecated. The
ip.geoip.subdivision_2_iso_code field is still available for new and existing rules, but you should use the
ip.src.subdivision_2_iso_code field instead.
ip.src.is_in_european_union
Boolean
Returns
true when the request originates from a country in the European Union (EU).
Countries in the EU (from geolocation data)
|Country code
|Country name
AT
|Austria
AX
|Åland Islands
BE
|Belgium
BG
|Bulgaria
CY
|Cyprus
CZ
|Czechia
DE
|Germany
DK
|Denmark
EE
|Estonia
ES
|Spain
FI
|Finland
FR
|France
GF
|French Guiana
GP
|Guadeloupe
GR
|Greece
HR
|Croatia
HU
|Hungary
IE
|Ireland
IT
|Italy
LT
|Lithuania
LU
|Luxembourg
LV
|Latvia
MF
|Saint Martin
MQ
|Martinique
MT
|Malta
NL
|The Netherlands
PL
|Poland
PT
|Portugal
RE
|Réunion
RO
|Romania
SE
|Sweden
SI
|Slovenia
SK
|Slovakia
YT
|Mayotte
The EU country list was obtained from MaxMind’s GeoIP2 database on 2023-12-05. For details on obtaining up-to-date country information, refer to the MaxMind website.
raw.http.request.full_uri
String
Similar to the
http.request.full_uri non-raw field. Represents the full URI as received by the web server without the URI fragment (if any) and without any transformation.
Note: This raw field may include some basic normalization done by Cloudflare’s HTTP server. However, this can change in the future.
raw.http.request.uri
String
Similar to the
http.request.uri non-raw field. Represents the URI path and query string of the request without any transformation.
Note: This raw field may include some basic normalization done by Cloudflare’s HTTP server. However, this can change in the future.
raw.http.request.uri.path
String
Similar to the
http.request.uri.path non-raw field. Represents the URI path of the request without any transformation.
Note: This raw field may include some basic normalization done by Cloudflare’s HTTP server. However, this can change in the future.
raw.http.request.uri.path.extension
String
Similar to the
http.request.uri.path.extension non-raw field. Represents the file extension in the request URI path without any transformation.
raw.http.request.uri.query
String
Similar to the
http.request.uri.query non-raw field. Represents the entire query string without the
? delimiter and without any transformation.
Note: This raw field may include some basic normalization done by Cloudflare’s HTTP server. However, this can change in the future.
ssl
Boolean
Returns
true when the HTTP connection to the client is encrypted.
GeoIP is the registered trademark of MaxMind, Inc.