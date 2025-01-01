http.request.jwt.claims.aud.names

Array<String>

The aud (audience) claim identifies the recipients that the JSON Web Token (JWT) is intended for.

Each principal intended to process the JWT must identify itself with a value in the audience claim. In the general case, the aud value is an array of case-sensitive strings, each containing a StringOrURI value. For details, refer to the Registered Claim Names in RFC 7519.

Requires a Cloudflare Enterprise plan with a paid add-on.

For more information on validating JSON Web Tokens, refer to JSON Web Tokens Validation in the API Shield documentation.