http.request.jwt.claims.aud.names
http.request.jwt.claims.aud.names Array<String>
aud (audience) claim identifies the recipients that the JSON Web Token (JWT) is intended for.
Each principal intended to process the JWT must identify itself with a value in the audience claim. In the general case, the
aud value is an array of case-sensitive strings, each containing a
StringOrURI value. For details, refer to the Registered Claim Names in RFC 7519.
Requires a Cloudflare Enterprise plan with a paid add-on.
For more information on validating JSON Web Tokens, refer to JSON Web Tokens Validation in the API Shield documentation.
