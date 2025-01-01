raw.http.request.full_uri

String

The raw full URI as received by the web server without any transformation.

The value will not include the #fragment part, which is not sent to web servers.

This is the raw field version of the http.request.full_uri field. Raw fields, prefixed with raw. , preserve original request values for later evaluations. These fields are immutable during the entire request evaluation workflow, and they are not affected by the actions of previously matched rules.

Note: This raw field may include some basic normalization done by Cloudflare's HTTP server. However, this can change in the future.