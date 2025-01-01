raw.http.request.full_uri
raw.http.request.full_uri String
The raw full URI as received by the web server without any transformation.
The value will not include the
#fragment part, which is not sent to web servers.
This is the raw field version of the
http.request.full_uri field. Raw fields, prefixed with
raw., preserve original request values for later evaluations. These fields are immutable during the entire request evaluation workflow, and they are not affected by the actions of previously matched rules.
Note: This raw field may include some basic normalization done by Cloudflare's HTTP server. However, this can change in the future.
Categories:
- Request
- URI
- Raw fields