http.response.content_type.media_type

String

The lowercased content type (including subtype and suffix) without any extra parameters, based on the response's Content-Type header.

The field value will not include parameters such as charset . Example values: Content-Type header Field value text/html "text/html" text/html; charset=utf-8 "text/html" text/html+extra "text/html+extra" text/html+extra; charset=utf-8 "text/html+extra" text/HTML "text/html" text/html; charset=utf-8; other=value "text/html"

