Cloudflare Docs

http.response.content_type.media_type

http.response.content_type.media_type String

The lowercased content type (including subtype and suffix) without any extra parameters, based on the response's Content-Type header.

The field value will not include parameters such as charset.

Example values:

Content-Type header Field value
text/html "text/html"
text/html; charset=utf-8 "text/html"
text/html+extra "text/html+extra"
text/html+extra; charset=utf-8 "text/html+extra"
text/HTML "text/html"
text/html; charset=utf-8; other=value "text/html"
Categories:
  • Response
  • Headers