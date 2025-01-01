http.response.content_type.media_type
http.response.content_type.media_type String
The lowercased content type (including subtype and suffix) without any extra parameters, based on the response's
Content-Type header.
The field value will not include parameters such as
charset.
Example values:
|Content-Type header
|Field value
|
text/html
|
"text/html"
|
text/html; charset=utf-8
|
"text/html"
|
text/html+extra
|
"text/html+extra"
|
text/html+extra; charset=utf-8
|
"text/html+extra"
|
text/HTML
|
"text/html"
|
text/html; charset=utf-8; other=value
|
"text/html"
Categories:
- Response
- Headers