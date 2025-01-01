http.request.uri.path.extension

String

The lowercased file extension in the URI path without the dot ( . ) character.

This corresponds to the string after the last dot in the URI path, excluding the query string.

If the first character of the last path segment is a dot and the segment does not contain other dot characters, the field value will be an empty string ( "" ). Having a dot as the first character does not represent a file extension and is commonly used in UNIX-like systems to denote a hidden file or directory.

Example values:

If the URI path is /articles/index.html , the field value will be "html" .

, the field value will be . If the URI path is /articles/index. , the field value will be an empty string ( "" ).

