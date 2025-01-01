http.request.uri.path.extension
http.request.uri.path.extension String
The lowercased file extension in the URI path without the dot (
.) character.
This corresponds to the string after the last dot in the URI path, excluding the query string.
If the first character of the last path segment is a dot and the segment does not contain other dot characters, the field value will be an empty string (
""). Having a dot as the first character does not represent a file extension and is commonly used in UNIX-like systems to denote a hidden file or directory.
Example values:
- If the URI path is
/articles/index.html, the field value will be
"html".
- If the URI path is
/articles/index., the field value will be an empty string (
"").
Example values:
|URI path
|Field value
|
/foo
|
""
|
/foo.mp3
|
"mp3"
|
/.mp3
|
""
|
/.foo.mp3
|
"mp3"
|
/foo.tar.bz2
|
"bz2"
|
/foo.
|
""
|
/foo.MP3
|
"mp3"
Categories:
- Request
- URI