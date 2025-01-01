 Skip to content
http.request.uri.path.extension

http.request.uri.path.extension String

The lowercased file extension in the URI path without the dot (.) character.

This corresponds to the string after the last dot in the URI path, excluding the query string.

If the first character of the last path segment is a dot and the segment does not contain other dot characters, the field value will be an empty string (""). Having a dot as the first character does not represent a file extension and is commonly used in UNIX-like systems to denote a hidden file or directory.

Example values:

  • If the URI path is /articles/index.html, the field value will be "html".
  • If the URI path is /articles/index., the field value will be an empty string ("").

Example values:

URI path Field value
/foo ""
/foo.mp3 "mp3"
/.mp3 ""
/.foo.mp3 "mp3"
/foo.tar.bz2 "bz2"
/foo. ""
/foo.MP3 "mp3"
