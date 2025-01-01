 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

http.request.body.mime

http.request.body.mime String

The MIME type of the request detected from the request body.

Supports the most common MIME types of the following general categories: video, audio, image, application, text.

Example value:

"image/jpeg"

Example usage:

http.request.body.mime in {"image/bmp" "image/gif" "image/jpeg" "image/png" "image/tiff"}
Categories:
  • Request
  • Body