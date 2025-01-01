http.request.body.multipart.content_transfer_encodings

All
http.request.body.* fields (except
http.request.body.size
) handle a given maximum body size, which varies per plan. For
Enterprise customers, the maximum body size analyzed by Cloudflare
is 128 KB; for lower Cloudflare plans, the maximum size is lower.
You cannot define expressions that rely on request body data beyond
the maximum size set for your plan. If the request body is larger,
the body fields will contain a truncated value and the
http.request.body.truncated
field will be set to
true. The
http.request.body.size
field will contain the full size of the request without any
truncation.
The maximum body size applies only to the values of HTTP body fields
— the origin server will still receive the complete request body.