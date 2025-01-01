 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

http.request.body.multipart.content_transfer_encodings

http.request.body.multipart.content_transfer_encodings Array<Array<String>>

List of Content-Transfer-Encoding headers for each part in the multipart body.

Requires a Cloudflare Enterprise plan with a paid add-on.

Example value:

[["quoted-printable"], ["base64"]]

Example usage:

any(http.request.body.multipart.content_transfer_encodings[*][0] == "binary")
Categories:
  • Request
  • Body