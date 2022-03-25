Delete rulesets
You can use the API to delete all the versions of a ruleset or delete a specific version of a ruleset.
Delete ruleset
Deletes all the versions of an existing ruleset at the account or zone level.
Use one of the following API endpoints:
|Operation
|Method + Endpoint
|Delete account ruleset
DELETE /accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/rulesets/<RULESET_ID>
|Delete zone ruleset
DELETE /zones/<ZONE_ID>/rulesets/<RULESET_ID>
If the delete operation succeeds, the API method call returns a
204 No Content HTTP status code.
Example
The following example request deletes an existing ruleset.
Request
curl -X DELETE \
"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/rulesets/<RULESET_ID>" \-H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>"
Delete ruleset version
Deletes a specific version of a ruleset.
Use one of the following API endpoints:
|Operation
|Method + Endpoint
|Delete a version of an account ruleset
DELETE /accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/rulesets/<RULESET_ID>/versions/<VERSION_NUMBER>
|Delete a version of a zone ruleset
DELETE /zones/<ZONE_ID>/rulesets/<RULESET_ID>/versions/<VERSION_NUMBER>
If the delete operation succeeds, the method call returns a
204 No Content HTTP status code.
Later updates to the ruleset will not reuse the version number of a deleted ruleset version.
Example
The following example request deletes a version of an existing ruleset.
Request
curl -X DELETE \
"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/rulesets/<RULESET_ID>/versions/<VERSION_NUMBER>" \-H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>"