Delete rulesets

You can use the API to delete all the versions of a ruleset or delete a specific version of a ruleset.

​​ Delete ruleset

Deletes all the versions of an existing ruleset at the account or zone level.

Use one of the following API endpoints:

If the delete operation succeeds, the API method call returns a 204 No Content HTTP status code. Important You cannot delete a ruleset that is still referenced in other rules. For example, you cannot delete a custom ruleset that is being deployed in a rule with execute action. To delete the ruleset, update or delete any rules that reference the ruleset and try again.

The following example request deletes an existing ruleset.

Request curl -X DELETE \ "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/rulesets/<RULESET_ID>" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>"

​​ Delete ruleset version

Deletes a specific version of a ruleset.

Use one of the following API endpoints:

If the delete operation succeeds, the method call returns a 204 No Content HTTP status code.

Later updates to the ruleset will not reuse the version number of a deleted ruleset version. Important You cannot delete a ruleset version if it is the latest ruleset version and there is a rule with execute action deploying that ruleset. To delete the ruleset version, update or delete any rules that reference the ruleset and try again.

The following example request deletes a version of an existing ruleset.