cf.tls_ciphers_sha1

cf.tls_ciphers_sha1 String

The SHA-1 fingerprint of the client TLS cipher list in received order, encoded in Base64 using big-endian format.

Example value:

"GXSPDLP4G3X+prK73a4wBuOaHRc="
Categories:
  • Request
  • SSL/TLS