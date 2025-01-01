http.request.jwt.claims.sub.values
http.request.jwt.claims.sub.values Array<String>
The
sub (subject) claim identifies the principal that is the subject of the JWT.
The claims in a JWT are normally statements about the subject. For details, refer to the Registered Claim Names in RFC 7519.
Requires a Cloudflare Enterprise plan with a paid add-on.
For more information on validating JSON Web Tokens, refer to JSON Web Tokens Validation in the API Shield documentation.
