Deploy a Managed Ruleset with ruleset, tag, and rule overrides

Customize the execution of Managed Rulesets with a combination of ruleset overrides, tag overrides, and rule overrides in your phase entry point ruleset.

  1. Add a rule to a phase entry point ruleset to execute a Managed Ruleset.
  2. Configure a ruleset override that disables all rules in the Managed Ruleset.
  3. Configure a tag override that sets an action for rules with a given tag.
  4. Configure a rule override that sets an action for the rules you want to execute.

The request below uses the Update ruleset operation to execute the following in a single PUT request:

  • Add a rule to the http_request_firewall_managed phase entry point ruleset that executes a Managed Ruleset.
  • Use category overrides to enable rules with wordpress and drupal tags and set their actions to log.
  • Add a rule override that enables a single rule.
Example: Execute a Managed Ruleset at the zone level with overrides

In this example:

  • "id": "<MANAGED_RULESET_ID>" adds a rule to the http_request_firewall_managed phase entry point ruleset to execute a Managed Ruleset for requests addressed to a zone (<ZONE_ID>).
  • "enabled": false defines an override at the ruleset level to disable all rules in the Managed Ruleset.
  • "categories": [{"category": "wordpress", "action": "log", "enabled": true}, {"category": "drupal", "action": "log", "enabled": true}] defines an override at the tag level to enable rules tagged with wordpress or drupal and sets their action to log.
  • "rules": [{"id": "<RULE_ID>", "action": "block", "enabled": true}] defines an override at the rule level that enables one individual rule and sets the action to block.
    curl -X PUT \
    "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/rulesets/phases/http_request_firewall_managed/entrypoint" \
    -d '{
      "rules": [
        {
          "action": "execute",
          "expression": "true", 
          "action_parameters": {
            "id": "<MANAGED_RULESET_ID>",
            "overrides": {
              "enabled": false,
              "categories": [
                {
                  "category": "wordpress",
                  "action": "log",
                  "enabled": true
                },
                {
                  "category": "drupal",
                  "action": "log",
                  "enabled": true              
                }
              ],
              "rules": [
                {
                  "id": "<RULE_ID>",
                  "action": "block",
                  "enabled": true
                }
              ]
            }
          }
        }
      ]

    }'
Example: Execute a Managed Ruleset at the account level with overrides

In this example:

  • "id": "<MANAGED_RULESET_ID>" adds a rule to the http_request_firewall_managed phase entry point ruleset that executes a Managed Ruleset for requests addressed to example.com.
  • "enabled": false defines an override at the ruleset level to disable all rules in the Managed Ruleset.
  • "categories": [{"category": "wordpress", "action": "log", "enabled": true}, {"category": "drupal", "action": "log", "enabled": true}] defines an override at the tag level to enable rules tagged with wordpress or drupal and sets their action to log.
  • "rules": [{"id": "<RULE_ID>", "action": "block", "enabled": true}] defines an override at the rule level that enables one individual rule and sets the action to block.
    curl -X PUT \
    "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/rulesets/phases/http_request_firewall_managed/entrypoint" \
    -d '{
      "rules": [
        {
          "action": "execute",
          "expression": "cf.zone.name eq \"example.com\"", 
          "action_parameters": {
            "id": "<MANAGED_RULESET_ID>",
            "overrides": {
              "enabled": false,
              "categories": [
                {
                  "category": "wordpress",
                  "action": "log",
                  "enabled": true
                },
                {
                  "category": "drupal",
                  "action": "log",
                  "enabled": true
                }
              ],
              "rules": [
                {
                  "id": "<RULE_ID>",
                  "action": "block",
                  "enabled": true
                }
              ]
            }
          }
        }
      ]

    }'