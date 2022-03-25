Deploy a Managed Ruleset with ruleset, tag, and rule overrides

Customize the execution of Managed Rulesets with a combination of ruleset overrides, tag overrides, and rule overrides in your phase entry point ruleset.

Add a rule to a phase entry point ruleset to execute a Managed Ruleset. Configure a ruleset override that disables all rules in the Managed Ruleset. Configure a tag override that sets an action for rules with a given tag. Configure a rule override that sets an action for the rules you want to execute.

The request below uses the Update ruleset operation to execute the following in a single PUT request:

Add a rule to the http_request_firewall_managed phase entry point ruleset that executes a Managed Ruleset.

phase entry point ruleset that executes a Managed Ruleset. Use category overrides to enable rules with wordpress and drupal tags and set their actions to log .

and tags and set their actions to . Add a rule override that enables a single rule.

Example: Execute a Managed Ruleset at the zone level with overrides In this example: "id": "<MANAGED_RULESET_ID>" adds a rule to the http_request_firewall_managed phase entry point ruleset to execute a Managed Ruleset for requests addressed to a zone ( <ZONE_ID> ).

adds a rule to the phase entry point ruleset to execute a Managed Ruleset for requests addressed to a zone ( ). "enabled": false defines an override at the ruleset level to disable all rules in the Managed Ruleset.

defines an override at the ruleset level to disable all rules in the Managed Ruleset. "categories": [{"category": "wordpress", "action": "log", "enabled": true}, {"category": "drupal", "action": "log", "enabled": true}] defines an override at the tag level to enable rules tagged with wordpress or drupal and sets their action to log .

defines an override at the tag level to enable rules tagged with or and sets their action to . "rules": [{"id": "<RULE_ID>", "action": "block", "enabled": true}] defines an override at the rule level that enables one individual rule and sets the action to block . curl -X PUT \ "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/rulesets/phases/http_request_firewall_managed/entrypoint" \ -d ' { "rules" : [ { "action" : "execute" , "expression" : "true" , "action_parameters" : { "id" : "<MANAGED_RULESET_ID>" , "overrides" : { "enabled" : false , "categories" : [ { "category" : "wordpress" , "action" : "log" , "enabled" : true } , { "category" : "drupal" , "action" : "log" , "enabled" : true } ] , "rules" : [ { "id" : "<RULE_ID>" , "action" : "block" , "enabled" : true } ] } } } ] } '