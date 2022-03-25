Deploy a Managed Ruleset with ruleset, tag, and rule overrides
Customize the execution of Managed Rulesets with a combination of ruleset overrides, tag overrides, and rule overrides in your phase entry point ruleset.
- Add a rule to a phase entry point ruleset to execute a Managed Ruleset.
- Configure a ruleset override that disables all rules in the Managed Ruleset.
- Configure a tag override that sets an action for rules with a given tag.
- Configure a rule override that sets an action for the rules you want to execute.
The request below uses the Update ruleset operation to execute the following in a single
PUT request:
- Add a rule to the
http_request_firewall_managedphase entry point ruleset that executes a Managed Ruleset.
- Use category overrides to enable rules with
wordpressand
drupaltags and set their actions to
log.
- Add a rule override that enables a single rule.
Example: Execute a Managed Ruleset at the zone level with overrides
In this example:
"id": "<MANAGED_RULESET_ID>"adds a rule to the
http_request_firewall_managedphase entry point ruleset to execute a Managed Ruleset for requests addressed to a zone (
<ZONE_ID>).
"enabled": falsedefines an override at the ruleset level to disable all rules in the Managed Ruleset.
"categories": [{"category": "wordpress", "action": "log", "enabled": true}, {"category": "drupal", "action": "log", "enabled": true}]defines an override at the tag level to enable rules tagged with
wordpressor
drupaland sets their action to
log.
"rules": [{"id": "<RULE_ID>", "action": "block", "enabled": true}]defines an override at the rule level that enables one individual rule and sets the action to
block.curl -X PUT \"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/rulesets/phases/http_request_firewall_managed/entrypoint" \-d '{"rules": [{"action": "execute","expression": "true","action_parameters": {"id": "<MANAGED_RULESET_ID>","overrides": {"enabled": false,"categories": [{"category": "wordpress","action": "log","enabled": true},{"category": "drupal","action": "log","enabled": true}],"rules": [{"id": "<RULE_ID>","action": "block","enabled": true}]}}}]}'
Example: Execute a Managed Ruleset at the account level with overrides
In this example:
"id": "<MANAGED_RULESET_ID>"adds a rule to the
http_request_firewall_managedphase entry point ruleset that executes a Managed Ruleset for requests addressed to
example.com.
"enabled": falsedefines an override at the ruleset level to disable all rules in the Managed Ruleset.
"categories": [{"category": "wordpress", "action": "log", "enabled": true}, {"category": "drupal", "action": "log", "enabled": true}]defines an override at the tag level to enable rules tagged with
wordpressor
drupaland sets their action to
log.
"rules": [{"id": "<RULE_ID>", "action": "block", "enabled": true}]defines an override at the rule level that enables one individual rule and sets the action to
block.curl -X PUT \"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/rulesets/phases/http_request_firewall_managed/entrypoint" \-d '{"rules": [{"action": "execute","expression": "cf.zone.name eq \"example.com\"","action_parameters": {"id": "<MANAGED_RULESET_ID>","overrides": {"enabled": false,"categories": [{"category": "wordpress","action": "log","enabled": true},{"category": "drupal","action": "log","enabled": true}],"rules": [{"id": "<RULE_ID>","action": "block","enabled": true}]}}}]}'