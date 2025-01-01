cf.response.error_type
cf.response.error_type String
A string with the type of error in the response being returned.
The default value is an empty string (
"").
The available values are the following:
"managed_challenge"
"iuam"
"legacy_challenge"
"ip_ban"
"waf"
"5xx"
"1xxx"
"always_online"
"country_challenge"
"ratelimit"
You can use this field to customize the response for a specific type of error (for example, all 1XXX errors or all WAF block actions).
Note: This field is only available in HTTP response header modifications and Custom Error Responses.
