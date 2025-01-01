cf.response.error_type

String

A string with the type of error in the response being returned.

The default value is an empty string ( "" ).

The available values are the following:

"managed_challenge"

"iuam"

"legacy_challenge"

"ip_ban"

"waf"

"5xx"

"1xxx"

"always_online"

"country_challenge"

"ratelimit"

You can use this field to customize the response for a specific type of error (for example, all 1XXX errors or all WAF block actions).

Note: This field is only available in HTTP response header modifications and Custom Error Responses.