cf.response.error_type

cf.response.error_type String

A string with the type of error in the response being returned.

The default value is an empty string ("").

The available values are the following:

  • "managed_challenge"
  • "iuam"
  • "legacy_challenge"
  • "ip_ban"
  • "waf"
  • "5xx"
  • "1xxx"
  • "always_online"
  • "country_challenge"
  • "ratelimit"

You can use this field to customize the response for a specific type of error (for example, all 1XXX errors or all WAF block actions).

Note: This field is only available in HTTP response header modifications and Custom Error Responses.

