ip.src.subdivision_2_iso_code
ip.src.subdivision_2_iso_code String
The ISO 3166-2 code for the second-level region associated with the IP address.
When the actual value is not available, this field contains an empty string.
Requires a Cloudflare Business or Enterprise plan.
For more information on the ISO 3166-2 standard and the available regions, refer to ISO 3166-2 on Wikipedia.
This field has the same value as the
ip.geoip.subdivision_2_iso_code field, which is deprecated. The
ip.geoip.subdivision_2_iso_code field is still available for new and existing rules, but you should use the
ip.src.subdivision_2_iso_code field instead.
GeoIP is the registered trademark of MaxMind, Inc.
Example value:
Categories:
- Request
- Geolocation