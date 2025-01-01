String

The ISO 3166-2 code for the second-level region associated with the IP address.

When the actual value is not available, this field contains an empty string.

Requires a Cloudflare Business or Enterprise plan.

For more information on the ISO 3166-2 standard and the available regions, refer to ISO 3166-2 on Wikipedia.

This field has the same value as the ip.geoip.subdivision_2_iso_code field, which is deprecated. The ip.geoip.subdivision_2_iso_code field is still available for new and existing rules, but you should use the ip.src.subdivision_2_iso_code field instead.

GeoIP is the registered trademark of MaxMind, Inc.