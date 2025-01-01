http.request.body.form.values
http.request.body.form.values Array<String>
The values of the form fields in an HTTP request.
Populated when the
Content-Type header is
application/x-www-form-urlencoded.
Values are not pre-processed and retain the original case used in the request. They are listed in the same order as in the request.
Duplicated values are listed multiple times.
The return value may be truncated if
http.request.body.truncated is
true.
- Decoding: No decoding performed
- Whitespace: Preserved
- Non-ASCII: Preserved
Requires a Cloudflare Enterprise plan with a paid add-on.
Example value:
Example usage:
Categories:
- Request
- Body