http.request.body.form.values

Array<String>

The values of the form fields in an HTTP request.

Populated when the Content-Type header is application/x-www-form-urlencoded .

Values are not pre-processed and retain the original case used in the request. They are listed in the same order as in the request.

Duplicated values are listed multiple times.

The return value may be truncated if http.request.body.truncated is true .

Decoding : No decoding performed

: No decoding performed Whitespace : Preserved

: Preserved Non-ASCII: Preserved

Requires a Cloudflare Enterprise plan with a paid add-on.