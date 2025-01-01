 Skip to content
http.request.body.multipart.values

http.request.body.multipart.values Array<String>

List of multipart values for every part in the multipart body.

Requires a Cloudflare Enterprise plan with a paid add-on.

Example value:

["alice_doe", <binary_content_of_file>]

Example usage:

any(http.request.body.multipart.values[*] == "alice_doe")
Categories:
  • Request
  • Body