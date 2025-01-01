raw.http.request.uri.args
raw.http.request.uri.args Map<Array<String>>
The raw HTTP URI arguments associated with a request represented as a Map (associative array).
This is the raw field version of the
http.request.uri.args field. Raw fields, prefixed with
raw., preserve original request values for later evaluations. These fields are immutable during the entire request evaluation workflow, and they are not affected by the actions of previously matched rules.
Categories:
- Request
- URI
- Raw fields