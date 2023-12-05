ip.src.is_in_european_union
ip.src.is_in_european_union Boolean
Whether the request originates from a country in the European Union (EU).
Requires a Cloudflare Business or Enterprise plan.
Countries in the EU (from geolocation data):
|Country code
|Country name
|
AT
|Austria
|
AX
|Åland Islands
|
BE
|Belgium
|
BG
|Bulgaria
|
CY
|Cyprus
|
CZ
|Czechia
|
DE
|Germany
|
DK
|Denmark
|
EE
|Estonia
|
ES
|Spain
|
FI
|Finland
|
FR
|France
|
GF
|French Guiana
|
GP
|Guadeloupe
|
GR
|Greece
|
HR
|Croatia
|
HU
|Hungary
|
IE
|Ireland
|
IT
|Italy
|
LT
|Lithuania
|
LU
|Luxembourg
|
LV
|Latvia
|
MF
|Saint Martin
|
MQ
|Martinique
|
MT
|Malta
|
NL
|The Netherlands
|
PL
|Poland
|
PT
|Portugal
|
RE
|Réunion
|
RO
|Romania
|
SE
|Sweden
|
SI
|Slovenia
|
SK
|Slovakia
|
YT
|Mayotte
The EU country list was obtained from MaxMind's GeoIP2 database on 2023-12-05. For details on obtaining up-to-date country information, refer to the MaxMind website.
This field has the same value as the
ip.geoip.is_in_european_union field, which is deprecated. The
ip.geoip.is_in_european_union field is still available for new and existing rules, but you should use the
ip.src.is_in_european_union field instead.
GeoIP is the registered trademark of MaxMind, Inc.
Categories:
- Request
- Geolocation