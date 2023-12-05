Boolean

Whether the request originates from a country in the European Union (EU).

Requires a Cloudflare Business or Enterprise plan.

Countries in the EU (from geolocation data):

Country code Country name AT Austria AX Åland Islands BE Belgium BG Bulgaria CY Cyprus CZ Czechia DE Germany DK Denmark EE Estonia ES Spain FI Finland FR France GF French Guiana GP Guadeloupe GR Greece HR Croatia HU Hungary IE Ireland IT Italy LT Lithuania LU Luxembourg LV Latvia MF Saint Martin MQ Martinique MT Malta NL The Netherlands PL Poland PT Portugal RE Réunion RO Romania SE Sweden SI Slovenia SK Slovakia YT Mayotte

The EU country list was obtained from MaxMind's GeoIP2 database on 2023-12-05. For details on obtaining up-to-date country information, refer to the MaxMind website.

This field has the same value as the ip.geoip.is_in_european_union field, which is deprecated. The ip.geoip.is_in_european_union field is still available for new and existing rules, but you should use the ip.src.is_in_european_union field instead.

GeoIP is the registered trademark of MaxMind, Inc.