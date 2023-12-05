 Skip to content
ip.src.is_in_european_union

ip.src.is_in_european_union Boolean

Whether the request originates from a country in the European Union (EU).

Requires a Cloudflare Business or Enterprise plan.

Countries in the EU (from geolocation data):

Country code Country name
AT Austria
AX Åland Islands
BE Belgium
BG Bulgaria
CY Cyprus
CZ Czechia
DE Germany
DK Denmark
EE Estonia
ES Spain
FI Finland
FR France
GF French Guiana
GP Guadeloupe
GR Greece
HR Croatia
HU Hungary
IE Ireland
IT Italy
LT Lithuania
LU Luxembourg
LV Latvia
MF Saint Martin
MQ Martinique
MT Malta
NL The Netherlands
PL Poland
PT Portugal
RE Réunion
RO Romania
SE Sweden
SI Slovenia
SK Slovakia
YT Mayotte

The EU country list was obtained from MaxMind's GeoIP2 database on 2023-12-05. For details on obtaining up-to-date country information, refer to the MaxMind website.

This field has the same value as the ip.geoip.is_in_european_union field, which is deprecated. The ip.geoip.is_in_european_union field is still available for new and existing rules, but you should use the ip.src.is_in_european_union field instead.

GeoIP is the registered trademark of MaxMind, Inc.

