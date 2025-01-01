 Skip to content
http.request.headers.values

http.request.headers.values Array<String>

The values of the headers in the HTTP request.

The values are not pre-processed and retain the original case used in the request.

The order of header values is not guaranteed but will match http.request.headers.names.

Duplicate headers are listed multiple times.

  • Decoding: No decoding performed
  • Whitespace: Preserved
  • Non-ASCII: Preserved

Note: In HTTP/2, the names of HTTP headers are always in lowercase. Recent versions of the curl tool enable HTTP/2 by default for HTTPS connections.

Example value:

Example 1: ["application/json"]
Example 2: ["This header value is longer than 10 bytes"]

Example usage:

# Example 1: Check for specific header value.
any(http.request.headers.values[*] == "application/json")


# Example 2: Match requests according to the specified operator and the length/size entered for the header value.
any(len(http.request.headers.values[*])[*] gt 10)
