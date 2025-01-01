 Skip to content
http.request.body.multipart.filenames

http.request.body.multipart.filenames Array<Array<String>>

List of filenames for each part in the multipart body.

Requires a Cloudflare Enterprise plan with a paid add-on.

Example value:

[["file1.txt"], ["photo.jpg"]]

Example usage:

any(http.request.body.multipart.filenames[*][0] in {"token.txt" "password.txt"})
Categories:
  • Request
  • Body