http.request.body.multipart.names

http.request.body.multipart.names Array<Array<String>>

List of multipart names for every part in the multipart body.

Requires a Cloudflare Enterprise plan with a paid add-on.

Example value:

[["username"], ["picture"]]

Example usage:

any(http.request.body.multipart.names[*][0] == "picture")
Categories:
  • Request
  • Body