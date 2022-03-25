Use rulesets and rule overrides to only enable selected rules
Use a ruleset override and a rule override in a phase entry point ruleset to execute only selected rules in a Managed Ruleset.
- Add a rule to a phase entry point ruleset that executes a Managed Ruleset.
- Configure a ruleset override that disables all rules in the Managed Ruleset.
- Configure a rule override to set an action for the rules you want to execute.
Example: Configure ruleset and rule overrides at the zone level
The following
PUT request uses the Update ruleset operation at the zone level to execute only two rules from a Managed Ruleset in the
http_request_firewall_managed phase.
In this example:
"id": "<MANAGED_RULESET_ID>"adds a rule to the phase entry point ruleset to execute a Managed Ruleset for requests in the specified zone (
<ZONE_ID>).
"enabled": falsedefines an override at the ruleset level to disable all rules in the Managed Ruleset.
"rules": [{"id": "<RULE_ID_1>", "action": "block", "enabled": true}, {"id": "<RULE_ID_2>", "action": "log", "enabled": true}]defines a list of overrides at the rule level to enable two individual rules.curl -X PUT \"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/rulesets/phases/http_request_firewall_managed/entrypoint" \-H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \-d '{"rules": [{"action": "execute","expression": "true","action_parameters": {"id": "<MANAGED_RULESET_ID>","overrides": {"enabled": false,"rules": [{"id": "<RULE_ID_1>","action": "block","enabled": true},{"id": "<RULE_ID_2>","action": "log","enabled": true}]}}}]}'
Example: Configure ruleset and rule overrides at the account level
The following
PUT request uses the Update ruleset operation at the account level to execute only two rules from a Managed Ruleset in the
http_request_firewall_managed phase.
In this example:
"id": "<MANAGED_RULESET_ID>"adds a rule to the phase entry point ruleset to execute a Managed Ruleset for requests addressed to
example.com.
"enabled": falsedefines an override at the ruleset level to disable all rules in the Managed Ruleset.
"rules": [{"id": "<RULE_ID_1>", "action": "block", "enabled": true}, {"id": "<RULE_ID_2>", "action": "log", "enabled": true}]defines a list of overrides at the rule level to enable two individual rules.curl -X PUT \"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/rulesets/phases/http_request_firewall_managed/entrypoint" \-H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \-d '{"rules": [{"action": "execute","expression": "cf.zone.name eq \"example.com\"","action_parameters": {"id": "<MANAGED_RULESET_ID>","overrides": {"enabled": false,"rules": [{"id": "<RULE_ID_1>","action": "block","enabled": true},{"id": "<RULE_ID_2>","action": "log","enabled": true}]}}}]}'