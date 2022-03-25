Cloudflare Docs
Ruleset Engine
Use rulesets and rule overrides to only enable selected rules

Use a ruleset override and a rule override in a phase entry point ruleset to execute only selected rules in a Managed Ruleset.

  1. Add a rule to a phase entry point ruleset that executes a Managed Ruleset.
  2. Configure a ruleset override that disables all rules in the Managed Ruleset.
  3. Configure a rule override to set an action for the rules you want to execute.
Example: Configure ruleset and rule overrides at the zone level

The following PUT request uses the Update ruleset operation at the zone level to execute only two rules from a Managed Ruleset in the http_request_firewall_managed phase.

In this example:

  • "id": "<MANAGED_RULESET_ID>" adds a rule to the phase entry point ruleset to execute a Managed Ruleset for requests in the specified zone (<ZONE_ID>).
  • "enabled": false defines an override at the ruleset level to disable all rules in the Managed Ruleset.
  • "rules": [{"id": "<RULE_ID_1>", "action": "block", "enabled": true}, {"id": "<RULE_ID_2>", "action": "log", "enabled": true}] defines a list of overrides at the rule level to enable two individual rules.
    curl -X PUT \
    "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/rulesets/phases/http_request_firewall_managed/entrypoint" \
    -H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \
    -d '{
      "rules": [
        {
          "action": "execute",
          "expression": "true", 
          "action_parameters": {
            "id": "<MANAGED_RULESET_ID>",
            "overrides": {
              "enabled": false,          
              "rules": [
                {
                  "id": "<RULE_ID_1>",
                  "action": "block",
                  "enabled": true
                },
                {
                  "id": "<RULE_ID_2>",
                  "action": "log",
                  "enabled": true              
                }
              ]
            }
          }
        }
      ]

    }'
Example: Configure ruleset and rule overrides at the account level

The following PUT request uses the Update ruleset operation at the account level to execute only two rules from a Managed Ruleset in the http_request_firewall_managed phase.

In this example:

  • "id": "<MANAGED_RULESET_ID>" adds a rule to the phase entry point ruleset to execute a Managed Ruleset for requests addressed to example.com.
  • "enabled": false defines an override at the ruleset level to disable all rules in the Managed Ruleset.
  • "rules": [{"id": "<RULE_ID_1>", "action": "block", "enabled": true}, {"id": "<RULE_ID_2>", "action": "log", "enabled": true}] defines a list of overrides at the rule level to enable two individual rules.
    curl -X PUT \
    "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/rulesets/phases/http_request_firewall_managed/entrypoint" \
    -H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \
    -d '{
      "rules": [
        {
          "action": "execute",
          "expression": "cf.zone.name eq \"example.com\"", 
          "action_parameters": {
            "id": "<MANAGED_RULESET_ID>",
            "overrides": {
              "enabled": false,
              "rules": [
                {
                  "id": "<RULE_ID_1>",
                  "action": "block",
                  "enabled": true
                },
                {
                  "id": "<RULE_ID_2>",
                  "action": "log",
                  "enabled": true
                }
              ]
            }
          }
        }
      ]

    }'