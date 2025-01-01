 Skip to content
http.request.body.multipart

http.request.body.multipart Map<Array<String>>

A Map (or associative array) representation of multipart names to multipart values in the request body.

Requires a Cloudflare Enterprise plan with a paid add-on.

Example value:

{"username": ["alice_doe"], "role": ["editor"], "picture": [<binary_content_of_file>]}

Example usage:

any(http.request.body.multipart["role"][*] == "admin")
