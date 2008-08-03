raw.http.request.uri
raw.http.request.uri String
The URI path and query string of the request without any transformation.
This is the raw field version of the
http.request.uri field. Raw fields, prefixed with
raw., preserve original request values for later evaluations. These fields are immutable during the entire request evaluation workflow, and they are not affected by the actions of previously matched rules.
Note: This raw field may include some basic normalization done by Cloudflare's HTTP server. However, this can change in the future.
Categories:
- Request
- URI
- Raw fields
