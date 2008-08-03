raw.http.request.uri

String

The URI path and query string of the request without any transformation.

This is the raw field version of the http.request.uri field. Raw fields, prefixed with raw. , preserve original request values for later evaluations. These fields are immutable during the entire request evaluation workflow, and they are not affected by the actions of previously matched rules.

Note: This raw field may include some basic normalization done by Cloudflare's HTTP server. However, this can change in the future.