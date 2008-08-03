cf.tls_client_extensions_sha1_le

String

The SHA-1 fingerprint of TLS client extensions, encoded in Base64 using little-endian format.

For the big-endian version of this field, refer to cf.tls_client_extensions_sha1 .

Example value:

"7zIpdDU5pvFPPBI2/PCzqbaXnRA="