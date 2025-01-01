 Skip to content
http.request.body.multipart.content_types

http.request.body.multipart.content_types Array<Array<String>>

List of Content-Type headers for each part in the multipart body.

Requires a Cloudflare Enterprise plan with a paid add-on.

Example value:

[["text/plain"], ["image/jpeg"]]

Example usage:

any(http.request.body.multipart.content_types[*][0] == "application/octet-stream")
