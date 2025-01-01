raw.http.request.uri.path.extension
raw.http.request.uri.path.extension String
The raw file extension in the request URI path without any transformation.
This is the raw field version of the
http.request.uri.path.extension field. Raw fields, prefixed with
raw., preserve original request values for later evaluations. These fields are immutable during the entire request evaluation workflow, and they are not affected by the actions of previously matched rules.
Categories:
- Request
- URI
- Raw fields