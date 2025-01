cf.waf.content_scan.obj_types

Array<String>

An array of file types in the order the content objects were detected in the request.

If Cloudflare cannot determine the file type of a content object, the corresponding value in the obj_types array will be application/octet-stream . Requires a Cloudflare Enterprise plan with malicious uploads detection.

