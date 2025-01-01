http.request.body.form
http.request.body.form Map<Array<String>>
The HTTP request body of a form represented as a Map (or associative array).
Populated when the
Content-Type header is
application/x-www-form-urlencoded.
The values are not pre-processed and retain the original case used in the request.
When a field repeats, then the array contains multiple items in the order they are in the request.
The return value may be truncated if
http.request.body.truncated is
true.
- Decoding: No decoding performed
- Whitespace: Preserved
- Non-ASCII: Preserved
Requires a Cloudflare Enterprise plan with a paid add-on.
Example value:
Example usage:
Categories:
- Request
- Body