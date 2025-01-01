http.request.body.form

Map<Array<String>>

The HTTP request body of a form represented as a Map (or associative array).

Populated when the Content-Type header is application/x-www-form-urlencoded .

The values are not pre-processed and retain the original case used in the request.

When a field repeats, then the array contains multiple items in the order they are in the request.

The return value may be truncated if http.request.body.truncated is true .

Decoding : No decoding performed

: No decoding performed Whitespace : Preserved

: Preserved Non-ASCII: Preserved

Requires a Cloudflare Enterprise plan with a paid add-on.