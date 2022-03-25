Endpoints
For some operations, you can use specific endpoints provided by the Rulesets API for managing phase entry point rulesets. These endpoints include the phase name in the endpoint instead of the ruleset ID.
For example, instead of using the following endpoint:
PUT /zones/<ZONE_ID>/rulesets/<RULESET_ID>
You can use the following endpoint:
PUT /zones/<ZONE_ID>/rulesets/phases/<PHASE_NAME>/entrypoint
To invoke a Cloudflare Rulesets API operation, append the endpoint to the Cloudflare API base URL:
https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4
For authentication instructions, refer to Getting Started: Requests in the Cloudflare API documentation.
For help with endpoints and pagination, refer to Getting Started: Endpoints.
The Cloudflare Rulesets API supports the operations outlined below. Visit the associated links for API endpoints and examples.
List and view rulesets
|Operation
|Method
|Notes
|List existing rulesets
GET
Returns the list of existing rulesets at the account level or at the zone level.
|View a specific ruleset
GET
Returns the properties of the most recent version of a specific ruleset.
|List all versions of a ruleset
GET
Returns a list of all the versions of a ruleset.
|View a specific version of a ruleset
GET
Returns the configuration of a specific version of a ruleset, including its rules.
|List rules in a Managed Ruleset with a specific tag
GET
Returns a list of all the rules in a Managed Ruleset with a specific tag.
Create rulesets
|Operation
|Verb
|Notes
|Create ruleset
POST
Creates a new ruleset or a new phase entry point.
Update and deploy rulesets
|Operation
|Verb
|Notes
|Update or deploy a ruleset
PUT
Updates the basic properties of a ruleset and the list of rules in the ruleset.
|Add rule to ruleset
POST
Adds a single rule to an existing ruleset.
|Update a rule in a ruleset
PATCH
Updates the definition of a single rule within a ruleset.
|Delete a rule in a ruleset
DELETE
Deletes a single rule in a ruleset.
Delete rulesets
|Operation
|Verb
|Notes
|Delete ruleset
DELETE
Deletes all the versions of a ruleset.
|Delete ruleset version
DELETE
Deletes a specific version of a ruleset.