http.request.accepted_languages

http.request.accepted_languages Array<String>

List of language tags provided in the Accept-Language HTTP request header.

Language tags are sorted by weight (;q=<weight>, with a default weight of 1) in descending order.

If the HTTP header is not present in the request or is empty, http.request.accepted_languages[0] will return a "missing value", which the concat() function will handle as an empty string.

If the HTTP header includes the language tag * it will not be stored in the array.

Note: This field is only available in Transform Rules.

Example usage:

# Example 1: Request with header "Accept-Language: fr-CH, fr;q=0.8, en;q=0.9, de;q=0.7, *;q=0.5".
# In this case:
http.request.accepted_languages[0] ==> "fr-CH"
http.request.accepted_languages    ==> ["fr-CH", "en", "fr", "de"]


# Example 2: Request without an `Accept-Language` HTTP header and a URI of "https://www.example.com/my-path".
# In this case:
concat("/", http.request.accepted_languages[0], http.request.uri.path) ==> "//my-path"
Categories:
  • Request
  • Headers