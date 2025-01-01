Array<String>

List of language tags provided in the Accept-Language HTTP request header.

Language tags are sorted by weight ( ;q=<weight> , with a default weight of 1 ) in descending order.

If the HTTP header is not present in the request or is empty, http.request.accepted_languages[0] will return a "missing value", which the concat() function will handle as an empty string.

If the HTTP header includes the language tag * it will not be stored in the array.

Note: This field is only available in Transform Rules.