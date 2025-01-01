http.request.accepted_languages
http.request.accepted_languages Array<String>
List of language tags provided in the
Accept-Language HTTP request header.
Language tags are sorted by weight (
;q=<weight>, with a default weight of
1) in descending order.
If the HTTP header is not present in the request or is empty,
http.request.accepted_languages[0] will return a "missing value", which the
concat() function will handle as an empty string.
If the HTTP header includes the language tag
* it will not be stored in the array.
Note: This field is only available in Transform Rules.
Example usage:
Categories:
- Request
- Headers