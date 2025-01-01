 Skip to content
http.request.body.multipart.content_dispositions

http.request.body.multipart.content_dispositions Array<Array<String>>

List of Content-Disposition headers for each part in the multipart body.

Requires a Cloudflare Enterprise plan with a paid add-on.

Example value:

[["form-data; name=\"username\""], ["form-data; name=\"picture\""]]

Example usage:

any(http.request.body.multipart.content_dispositions[*][0] in {"form-data; name=\"username\"" "form-data; name=\"picture\""})
Categories:
  • Request
  • Body