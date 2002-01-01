HTTP request response fields
The Cloudflare Rules language supports these HTTP response fields.
http.response.code
Integer
Represents the HTTP status code returned to the client, either set by a Cloudflare product or returned by the origin server.
Example value:
403
http.response.headers
Map<Array<String>>
Represents HTTP response headers as a Map (or associative array).
When there are repeating headers, the array includes them in the order they appear in the response. The keys convert to lowercase.
- Decoding: no decoding performed
- Whitespace: preserved
- Non-ASCII: preserved
Example:
Example value:
Represents the names of the headers in the HTTP response. The names are not pre-processed and retain the original case used in the response.
The order of header names is not guaranteed but will match
http.response.headers.values.
Duplicate headers are listed multiple times.
- Decoding: no decoding performed
- Whitespace: preserved
- Non-ASCII: preserved
Example:
Example value:
["content-type"]
Represents the values of the headers in the HTTP response.
The values are not pre-processed and retain the original case used in the response.
The order of header values is not guaranteed but will match
http.response.headers.names.
Duplicate headers are listed multiple times.
- Decoding: no decoding performed
- Whitespace: preserved
- Non-ASCII: preserved
Example 1:
Example value 1:
["application/json"]
Additionally used to match responses according to the specified operator and the length/size entered for the header value.
Example 2:
Example value 2:
["This header value is longer than 10 bytes"]
http.response.content_type.media_type
String
The lowercased content type (including subtype and suffix) without any parameters such as
charset, based on the response’s
Content-Type header.
Example values
Content-Type header
|Field value
text/html
”text/html”
text/html; charset=utf-8
”text/html”
text/html+extra
”text/html+extra”
text/html+extra; charset=utf-8
”text/html+extra”
text/HTML
”text/html”
text/html; charset=utf-8; other=value
”text/html”
cf.response.1xxx_code
Integer
Contains the specific code for 1xxx Cloudflare errors. Use this field to differentiate between 1xxx errors associated with the same HTTP status code. The default value is
0. For a list of 1xxx errors, refer to Troubleshooting Cloudflare 1XXX errors.
Example value:
1020
cf.response.error_type
String
Contains a string with the type of error in the response being returned. The default value is an empty string (
"").
The available values are the following:
managed_challenge
iuam
legacy_challenge
ip_ban
waf
5xx
1xxx
always_online
country_challenge
ratelimit
You can use this field to customize the response for a specific type of error (for example, all 1xxx errors or all WAF block actions).
