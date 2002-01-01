Note Access to HTTP request body fields requires a Cloudflare Enterprise plan with a paid add-on, except for the http.request.body.mime field.

The Rules language includes fields that represent properties of an HTTP request body. Many of these return arrays containing the respective values.

Caution All http.request.body.* fields (except http.request.body.size ) handle a maximum body size of 128 KB, which means that you cannot define expressions that rely on request body data beyond the first 128 KB. If the request body is larger, the body fields will contain a truncated value and the http.request.body.truncated field will be set to true . The http.request.body.size field will contain the full size of the request without any truncation. The maximum body size of 128 KB applies only to the values of HTTP body fields — the origin server will still receive the complete request body.

The Cloudflare Rules language supports these HTTP body fields.

http.request.body.raw String

Represents the unaltered HTTP request body.

When the value of http.request.body.truncated is true, the return value may be truncated.

Decoding: no decoding performed

Whitespace: preserved

Non-ASCII: preserved

http.request.body.truncated Boolean

Indicates whether the HTTP request body is truncated.

When true, http.request.body fields may not contain all of the HTTP request body.

http.request.body.size Number

The total size of the HTTP request body (in bytes).

Note This field may have a value larger than the one returned by len(http.request.body.raw) , since the http.request.body.raw field only considers the first 128 KB of the request.

http.request.body.form Map<Array>String>>

Represents the HTTP request body of a form as a Map (or associative array). Populated when the Content-Type header is application/x-www-form-urlencoded .

The values are not pre-processed and retain the original case used in the request.

When a field repeats, then the array contains multiple items in the order they are in the request.

The return value may be truncated if http.request.body.truncated is true.

Decoding: no decoding performed

no decoding performed Whitespace: preserved

preserved Non-ASCII: preserved

Example:

any(http.request.body.form["username"][*] == "admin")

Example value: {username": ["admin"]}

http.request.body.form.names Array<String>

Represents the names of the form fields in an HTTP request where the content type is application/x-www-form-urlencoded .

The names are not pre-processed and retain the original case used in the request. They are listed in the same order as in the request.

Duplicate names are listed multiple times.

The return value may be truncated if http.request.body.truncated is true.

Decoding: no decoding performed

no decoding performed Whitespace: preserved

preserved Non-ASCII: preserved

Example:

any(http.request.body.form.names[*] == "username")

Example value: ["username"]

http.request.body.form.values Array<String>

Represents the values of the form fields in an HTTP request where the content type is application/x-www-form-urlencoded .

The values are not pre-processed and retain the original case used in the request. They are listed in the same order as in the request.

Duplicated values are listed multiple times.

The return value may be truncated if http.request.body.truncated is true.

Decoding: no decoding performed

no decoding performed Whitespace: preserved

preserved Non-ASCII: preserved

Example:

any(http.request.body.form.values[*] == "admin")

Example value: ["admin"]

http.request.body.mime String

The MIME type of the request detected from the request body.

Supports the most common MIME types of the following general categories: video, audio, image, application, text.

Example: image/jpeg

This field is available on all Cloudflare plans.

GeoIP is the registered trademark of MaxMind, Inc.