Update firewall rules for customers or partners

You may want to adjust your firewall rules to increase access by customers or partners.

Potential examples include:

Removing rate limiting for an API

Sharing brand assets and marketing materials

Note These rules can bypass Cloudflare’s security features and are generally not recommended. Use with caution.

If a customer or partner is large enough, you could set up a firewall rule based on an autonomous system number (ASN) External link icon Open external link .

​​ Allow traffic by ASN

This example uses:

ip.geoip.asnum to specify the general region

to specify the general region The cf.bot_management.score dynamic field to ensure partner traffic does not come from bots

Expression Action (ip.geoip.asnum eq 12345 and cf.bot_management.score gt 30) Allow

Important Access to Bot Management requires a Cloudflare Enterprise plan with Bot Management.

​​ Adjust rules by ASN

This example uses:

The ip.geoip.asnum field to specify the general region.

field to specify the general region. The cf.threat_score dynamic field to ensure requests are not high-risk traffic.

If a request meets these criteria, your firewall bypasses normal User Agent Block rules.

Expression Action (ip.geoip.asnum eq 12345 and cf.threat_score lt 14) Bypass - User Agent Block

For smaller organizations, you could set up firewall rules based on IP addresses.

​​ Allow traffic by IP address

This example:

Specifies the network and host.

Uses the cf.bot_management.score dynamic field to ensure requests are not high-risk traffic.

Expression Action (ip.src eq 1.1.1.1 and http.host eq "example.com" and cf.bot_management.score gt 30) Allow

​​ Adjust rules by IP address

This example specifies the network and host.

If a request meets these criteria, your firewall bypasses rate limiting rules.