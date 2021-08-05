Require specific HTTP headers

Many organizations qualify traffic based on the presence of specific HTTP request headers.

Use the Firewall Rules HTTP header fields External link icon Open external link to target requests with specific headers.

This example uses the http.headers.names field to look for the presence of an X-CSRF-Token header. The lower() transformation function External link icon Open external link converts the value to lowercase so that the expression is case insensitive.

When the X-CSRF-Token header is missing, Cloudflare blocks the request: