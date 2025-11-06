Example mitigation rules

Block requests with specific PII category in LLM prompt

The following example custom rule will block requests with an LLM prompt that tries to obtain PII of a specific category:

When incoming requests match : Field Operator Value LLM PII Categories is in Credit Card If you use the Expression Editor, enter the following expression:

(any(cf.llm.prompt.pii_categories[*] in {"CREDIT_CARD"}))

Action: Block

Block requests with specific unsafe content categories in LLM prompt

The following example custom rule will block requests with an LLM prompt containing unsafe content of specific categories:

When incoming requests match : Field Operator Value LLM Unsafe topic categories is in S1: Violent Crimes S10: Hate If you use the Expression Editor, enter the following expression:

(any(cf.llm.prompt.unsafe_topic_categories[*] in {"S1" "S10"}))

Action: Block

Block requests with prompt injection attempt in LLM prompt

The following example custom rule will block requests with an injection score below 20 . Using a low injection score value in the rule helps avoid false positives.