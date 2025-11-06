Example mitigation rules
The following example custom rule will block requests with an LLM prompt that tries to obtain PII of a specific category:
-
When incoming requests match:
Field Operator Value LLM PII Categories is in
Credit Card
If you use the Expression Editor, enter the following expression:
(any(cf.llm.prompt.pii_categories[*] in {"CREDIT_CARD"}))
-
Action: Block
The following example custom rule will block requests with an LLM prompt containing unsafe content of specific categories:
-
When incoming requests match:
Field Operator Value LLM Unsafe topic categories is in
S1: Violent Crimes
S10: Hate
If you use the Expression Editor, enter the following expression:
(any(cf.llm.prompt.unsafe_topic_categories[*] in {"S1" "S10"}))
-
Action: Block
The following example custom rule will block requests with an injection score below
20. Using a low injection score value in the rule helps avoid false positives.
-
When incoming requests match:
Field Operator Value LLM Injection score less than
20
If you use the Expression Editor, enter the following expression:
(cf.llm.prompt.injection_score < 20)
-
Action: Block
