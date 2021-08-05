Exempt partners from Hotlink Protection
When enabled, Cloudflare Hotlink Protection blocks all HTTP referrers that are not part of your domain or zone. That presents a problem if you allow partners to use inline links to your assets.
However, with Firewall Rules you can maintain hotlink protection while allowing inline links from your partners.
This example uses the
http.referer field to target HTTP referrals from partner sites.
The
not operator matches HTTP referrals that are not from partner sites, and the action blocks them:
|Expression
|Action
not (http.referer contains "example.com" or http.referer eq "www.example.net" or http.referer eq "www.cloudflare.com")
|Block