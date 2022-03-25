Endpoints
To invoke a Cloudflare Rules Lists API operation, append the endpoint to the Cloudflare API base URL:
https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/
For authentication instructions, refer to Getting Started: Requests in the Cloudflare API documentation.
For help with endpoints and pagination, refer to Getting Started: Endpoints.
The Cloudflare Rules Lists API supports the operations outlined below. Visit the associated links for examples.
Manage lists
|Operation
|Method & Endpoint
|Notes
|Create a List
POST accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/rules/lists
|Creates an empty list.
|List Lists
GET accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/rules/lists
|Fetch all lists for the account. (This request does not fetch the items in the lists.)
|Get a List
GET accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/rules/lists/<LIST_ID>
|Fetches a list by its
id. (This request does not display the
items in the list.)
|Update a List
PUT accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/rules/lists/<LIST_ID>
Updates the
To update an item in a list, use the Replace List Items operation.
|Delete a List
DELETE accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/rules/lists/<LIST_ID>
|Deletes the list, but only when no filters reference it.
Manage items in a list
Nearly all the operations for managing items in a list are asynchronous. When you add or delete a large amount of items to or from a list, there may be a delay before the bulk operation is complete.
Asynchronous list operations return an
operation_id, which you can use to monitor the status of an API operation. To monitor the status of an asynchronous operation, use the Get Bulk Operation endpoint and specify the ID of the operation you want to monitor.
When you make requests to a list while a bulk operation on that list is in progress, the requests are queued and processed in sequence (first in, first out). Requests for successful asynchronous operations return an
HTTP 201 status code.
|Operation
|Method & Endpoint
|Notes
|List Items
GET accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/rules/lists/<LIST_ID>/items
Fetches all items in a list.
Items are sorted in ascending order by IP address.
CIDRs are sorted by IP address, then by the subnet mask.
|Get a List Item
GET accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/rules/lists/<LIST_ID>/items/<ITEM_ID>
Fetches an item from a list by ID.
|Create List Items
POST accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/rules/lists/<LIST_ID>/items
Appends a new item or items to a list.
Replaces entries that already exist in the list, does not delete any items.
Overwrites the
The response includes an
|Replace List Items
PUT accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/rules/lists/<LIST_ID>/items
Deletes all current items in the list and replaces them with
When
The response includes an
|Delete List Items
DELETE accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/rules/lists/<LIST_ID>/items
Deletes specified list items.
The response includes an