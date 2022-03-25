To invoke a Cloudflare Rules Lists API External link icon Open external link operation, append the endpoint to the Cloudflare API base URL:

https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/

For authentication instructions, refer to Getting Started: Requests External link icon Open external link in the Cloudflare API documentation.

For help with endpoints and pagination, refer to Getting Started: Endpoints External link icon Open external link . Important The Rules Lists API endpoints require a value for <ACCOUNT_ID> . To retrieve a list of accounts to which you have access, use the List Accounts External link icon Open external link operation and note the IDs of the accounts you want to manage.

The Cloudflare Rules Lists API supports the operations outlined below. Visit the associated links for examples.