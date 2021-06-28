Configure payload logging for a Managed Ruleset via API

Use the Update rule in ruleset External link icon Open external link API method to update the rule that executes the Managed Ruleset.

In the configuration of the rule that executes the Managed Ruleset, include a matched_data object in action_parameters to configure payload logging.

The matched_data object has the following structure:

"action_parameters" : {



"matched_data" : {

"public_key" : "<PUBLIC_KEY_VALUE>"

}

}

