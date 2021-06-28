Configure payload logging for a Managed Ruleset via API
You can use the Rulesets API to configure payload logging for a Managed Ruleset.
Configure and enable payload logging
To configure:
Use the Update rule in ruleset API method to update the rule that executes the Managed Ruleset.
In the configuration of the rule that executes the Managed Ruleset, include a
matched_dataobject in
action_parametersto configure payload logging.
The
matched_dataobject has the following structure:
"action_parameters": {
// ...
"matched_data": {
"public_key": "<PUBLIC_KEY_VALUE>"
}
}
Replace
<PUBLIC_KEY_VALUE>with the public key you want to use for payload logging.
You can generate a public key in the command line or in the Cloudflare dashboard.
Example
The following example updates rule
{rule-id-1} that executes the Cloudflare Managed Ruleset for zone
{zone-id}, configuring payload logging with the provided public key.
Request
curl -X PATCH \
-H "X-Auth-Email: user@cloudflare.com" \
-H "X-Auth-Key: REDACTED" \
"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zone/{zone-id}/rulesets/{ruleset-id}/rules/{rule-id-1}" \
-d '{
"action": "execute",
"action_parameters": {
"id": "{cloudflare-managed-ruleset-id}",
"matched_data": {
"public_key": "{your-public-key}"
}
},
"expression": "true",
"description": "Executes the Cloudflare Managed Ruleset"
}'
The response includes the complete ruleset after updating the rule.
Response
{
"result": {
"id": "{zone-level-phase-ruleset-id}",
"name": "Zone-level Ruleset 1",
"description": "",
"kind": "zone",
"version": "3",
"rules": [
{
"id": "{rule-id-1}",
"version": "1",
"action": "execute",
"action_parameters": {
"id": "{cloudflare-managed-ruleset-id}",
"version": "latest",
"matched_data": {
"public_key": "{your-public-key}"
}
},
"expression": "true",
"description": "Executes the Cloudflare Managed Ruleset",
"last_updated": "2021-06-28T18:08:14.003361Z",
"ref": "{ruleset-ref-1}",
"enabled": true
},
// ...
],
"last_updated": "2021-06-28T18:08:14.003361Z",
"phase": "http_request_firewall_managed"
},
"success": true,
"errors": [],
"messages": []
}
For more information on deploying Managed Rulesets via API, see Deploy a Managed Ruleset in the Ruleset Engine documentation.
Disable payload logging
To disable payload logging for a Managed Ruleset:
Use the Update rule in ruleset API method to update the rule that executes the Managed Ruleset.
Modify the rule definition so that there is no
matched_dataobject in
action_parameters.
The following example rule executes a Managed Ruleset with payload logging disabled:
{
"action": "execute",
"action_parameters": {
"id": "{managed-ruleset-id}"
},
"expression": "true",
"description": ""
}