Cloudflare Docs
WAF
Cloudflare Docs
WAF
GitHub icon
Visit WAF on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
  1. Products
  2. WAF
  3. ...
  4. Common use cases
  5. Block requests by Threat Score

Block requests by Threat Score

Cloudflare’s Threat Score ranks requests based on IP reputation. The cf.threat_score field can contain a score from 0 to 100. These scores are collected from Project Honeypot.

This example blocks requests based on country code ( ISO 3166-1 Alpha 2 format), from IP addresses that score greater than 0. This is equivalent to setting the Security Level in Security > Settings to High. For more, refer to Understanding the Cloudflare Security Level.

ExpressionAction
(ip.geoip.country in {"CN" "TW" "US" "GB"} and cf.threat_score gt 0)Block