Block requests by Threat Score

Cloudflare’s Threat Score ranks requests based on IP reputation. The cf.threat_score field can contain a score from 0 to 100. These scores are collected from Project Honeypot External link icon Open external link .

This example blocks requests based on country code ( ISO 3166-1 Alpha 2 External link icon Open external link format), from IP addresses that score greater than 0. This is equivalent to setting the Security Level in Security > Settings to High. For more, refer to Understanding the Cloudflare Security Level.