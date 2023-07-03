Block requests by Threat Score
Cloudflare’s Threat Score ranks requests based on IP reputation. The
cf.threat_score field can contain a score from 0 to 100. These scores are collected from Project Honeypot.
This example blocks requests based on country code ( ISO 3166-1 Alpha 2 format), from IP addresses that score greater than 0. This is equivalent to setting the Security Level in Security > Settings to High. For more, refer to Understanding the Cloudflare Security Level.
|Expression
|Action
(ip.geoip.country in {"CN" "TW" "US" "GB"} and cf.threat_score gt 0)
|Block