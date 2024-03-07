Cloudflare Docs
WAF
WAF
  Example rules

​​ Log requests with an uploaded content object

This custom rule example logs all requests with at least one uploaded content object:

  • Expression: cf.waf.content_scan.has_obj
  • Action: Log

​​ Block requests to URI path with a malicious content object

This custom rule example blocks requests addressed at /upload.php that contain at least one uploaded content object considered malicious:

  • Expression: cf.waf.content_scan.has_malicious_obj and http.request.uri.path eq "/upload.php"
  • Action: Block

​​ Block requests with non-PDF file uploads

This custom rule example blocks requests addressed at /upload with uploaded content objects that are not PDF files:

  • Expression: any(cf.waf.content_scan.obj_types[*] != "application/pdf") and http.request.uri.path eq "/upload"
  • Action: Block

​​ Block requests with uploaded files over 500 KB

This custom rule example blocks requests addressed at /upload with uploaded content objects over 500 KB in size:

  • Expression: any(cf.waf.content_scan.obj_sizes[*] > 500000) and http.request.uri.path eq "/upload"
  • Action: Block