Example rules

​​ Log requests with an uploaded content object

This custom rule example logs all requests with at least one uploaded content object:

Expression: cf.waf.content_scan.has_obj

Action: Log

​​ Block requests to URI path with a malicious content object

This custom rule example blocks requests addressed at /upload.php that contain at least one uploaded content object considered malicious:

Expression: cf.waf.content_scan.has_malicious_obj and http.request.uri.path eq "/upload.php"

Action: Block

​​ Block requests with non-PDF file uploads

This custom rule example blocks requests addressed at /upload with uploaded content objects that are not PDF files:

Expression: any(cf.waf.content_scan.obj_types[*] != "application/pdf") and http.request.uri.path eq "/upload"

Action: Block

​​ Block requests with uploaded files over 500 KB

This custom rule example blocks requests addressed at /upload with uploaded content objects over 500 KB in size: