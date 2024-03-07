Example rules
Log requests with an uploaded content object
This custom rule example logs all requests with at least one uploaded content object:
- Expression:
cf.waf.content_scan.has_obj
- Action: Log
Block requests to URI path with a malicious content object
This custom rule example blocks requests addressed at
/upload.php that contain at least one uploaded content object considered malicious:
- Expression:
cf.waf.content_scan.has_malicious_obj and http.request.uri.path eq "/upload.php"
- Action: Block
Block requests with non-PDF file uploads
This custom rule example blocks requests addressed at
/upload with uploaded content objects that are not PDF files:
- Expression:
any(cf.waf.content_scan.obj_types[*] != "application/pdf") and http.request.uri.path eq "/upload"
- Action: Block
Block requests with uploaded files over 500 KB
This custom rule example blocks requests addressed at
/upload with uploaded content objects over 500 KB in size:
- Expression:
any(cf.waf.content_scan.obj_sizes[*] > 500000) and http.request.uri.path eq "/upload"
- Action: Block