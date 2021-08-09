About Cloudflare Web Application Firewall

The Cloudflare WAF announced in March 2021 is available for selected customers on our paid plans.

The Cloudflare Web Application Firewall (Cloudflare WAF) checks incoming web requests and filters undesired traffic based on sets of rules called rulesets. The matching engine that powers the WAF rules supports the wirefilter syntax, the same syntax used for specifying Firewall Rules.

​ What is a Web Application Firewall?

A Web Application Firewall or WAF creates a shield between a web app and the Internet. This shield can help mitigate many common attacks. For a more thorough definition, refer to Web Application Firewall explained External link icon Open external link in the Learning Center.

​ Managed Rulesets

The Cloudflare WAF includes several Managed Rulesets, provided by Cloudflare, that you can enable and configure.

When you enable these Managed Rulesets, you get immediate protection from a broad set of security rules that are regularly updated. Each of these rules has a default action that varies according to the severity of the rule.

You can override the default action or disable one or more rules included in Managed Rulesets. To customize the rules behavior you define specific configurations or overrides.

You can define a configuration that affects an entire Managed Ruleset, or configure the action and status of one or more rules in the ruleset. Rules have associated tags that allow you to search for a specific group of rules and configure them in bulk.

​ Custom rulesets

Currently, you can only create and deploy custom rulesets via API.

You can create custom rulesets External link icon Open external link with your own WAF rules that you can later deploy to a phase entry point.

​ Available phases

The Web Application Firewall provides the following phases External link icon Open external link where you can deploy WAF rules:

http_request_firewall_custom

http_request_firewall_managed

These phases exist both at the account level and at the zone level. Considering the available phases and the two different levels, the WAF rules are evaluated in the following order:

Rules in the http_request_firewall_custom phase at the account level Rules in the http_request_firewall_custom phase at the zone level Rules in the http_request_firewall_managed phase at account level Rules in the http_request_firewall_managed phase at the zone level

​ Deploying rulesets to phases

You can deploy the Managed Rulesets provided by WAF to the following phases:

http_request_firewall_managed phase at the account level (the phase kind is root )

phase at the level (the phase is ) http_request_firewall_managed phase at the zone level (the phase kind is zone )

Note When you deploy a Managed Ruleset in the dashboard using the Managed Rules tab of the Firewall app, you are deploying that ruleset to the http_request_firewall_managed phase of the selected zone. When you deploy a Managed Ruleset using Firewall Rulesets in the dashboard at the account level, you are deploying that ruleset to the http_request_firewall_managed phase of the account.

To deploy your own WAF rules, create a custom ruleset and add any custom rules to this ruleset. Next, deploy the custom ruleset to a supported phase.

You can create and deploy custom rulesets to the http_request_firewall_custom phase at the account level (the phase kind is root ).

Currently, creating and deploying custom rulesets is only available via API.

To learn more about phases, refer to Phases External link icon Open external link in the Ruleset Engine documentation.

​ Get started

To configure Managed Rulesets using the Cloudflare dashboard, refer to Deploy Managed Rulesets for a zone in the dashboard.

You can also use the Rulesets API to deploy rulesets to the available phases: