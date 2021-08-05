Challenge bad bots

Important Access to Bot Management External link icon Open external link requires a Cloudflare Enterprise plan with Bot Management enabled.

Cloudflare’s Bot Management feature scores the likelihood that a request originates from a bot.

Scores range from 1 through 99. Low scores indicate the request comes from a script, API service, or an automated agent. High scores indicate that a human issued the request from a standard desktop or mobile web browser.

These examples use:

cf.bot_management.score dynamic field to target requests from bots

to target requests from bots cf.bot_management.verified_bot to identify requests from known good bots

​ Suggested rules

For best results:

Use Bot Analytics External link icon Open external link to learn about your traffic before applying rules

to learn about your traffic before applying rules Start small and increase your bot threshold over time

Your rules may also vary based on the nature of your site External link icon Open external link and your tolerance for false positives.

​ Protect browser endpoints

When a request is definitely automated (score of 1) or likely automated (scores 2 through 29) and is not on the list of known good bots, Cloudflare blocks the request.

Expression Action (cf.bot_management.score lt 30) and not (cf.bot_management.verified_bot) Block

​ Exempt API traffic

Since Bot Management detects automated users, you need to explicitly allow your good automated traffic⁠ — this includes your APIs and partner APIs.

This example offers the same protection as the browser-only rule, but allows automated traffic to your API.

Expression Action (cf.bot_management.score lt 30) and not (cf.bot_management.verified_bot) and not (http.request.uri.path contains "/api") Block

​ Adjust for mobile traffic

Since Bot Management can be more sensitive to mobile traffic, you might want to set lower thresholds if your domain has a high volume of mobile traffic.

The following rules would block definitely automated mobile traffic, but only challenge likely automated traffic.

Expression Action (cf.bot_management.score lt 2) and (http.user_agent contains "App_Name 2.0") Block (cf.bot_management.score lt 30) and (http.user_agent contains "App_Name 2.0") Challenge

​ Layer rules

If your domain saw mobile, browser, and API traffic, you would want to arrange these example rules in the following order:

API

Mobile - Block

Mobile - Challenge

Browser - Block

​ Static resource protection

Static resources are protected by default when you create Firewall Rules using cf.bot_management.score .

To exclude static resources, include not (cf.botManagement.staticResource) as part of your Firewall Rule. For more details, see Static resource protection External link icon Open external link.

​ Additional considerations

From there, you could customize your Firewall Rules based on specific request paths( /login or /signup ), common traffic patterns, or many other characteristics.