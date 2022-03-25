Block requests based on IP reputation

A powerful feature of firewall rules is its support for Cloudflare’s IP reputation score. To block requests based on IP reputation, use the cf.threat_score field, which can contain a score from 0 to 100. Reputation scores are collected from Project Honeypot External link icon Open external link .

This example blocks requests from IP addresses that score greater than 0. This is equivalent to setting the Security Level in Security > Settings to High. For more, refer to Understanding the Cloudflare Security Level External link icon Open external link .

This example also blocks requests based on country code ( ISO 3166-1 Alpha 2 External link icon Open external link format):