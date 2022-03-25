Block requests based on IP reputation
A powerful feature of firewall rules is its support for Cloudflare’s IP reputation score. To block requests based on IP reputation, use the
cf.threat_score field, which can contain a score from 0 to 100. Reputation scores are collected from Project Honeypot.
This example blocks requests from IP addresses that score greater than 0. This is equivalent to setting the Security Level in Security > Settings to High. For more, refer to Understanding the Cloudflare Security Level.
This example also blocks requests based on country code ( ISO 3166-1 Alpha 2 format):
|Expression
|Action
(ip.geoip.country in {"CN" "TW" "US" "GB"}) or cf.threat_score > 0
|Block