Block requests based on IP reputation

A powerful feature of Firewall Rules is its support for Cloudflare’s IP reputation score. To block requests based on IP reputation, use the cf.threat_score field, which can contain a score from 0 to 100. Reputation scores are collected from Project Honeypot External link icon Open external link.

This example blocks requests from IP addresses that score greater than 0. This is equivalent to setting the Security Level in the Firewall app Settings panel to High. For more, see Understanding the Cloudflare Security Level External link icon Open external link.

This example also blocks requests based on country code (ISO 3166-1 Alpha 2 External link icon Open external link format):