Server-side Excludes (SSE)

If there is sensitive content on your website that you want visible to real visitors, but that you want to hide from suspicious visitors, wrap the content with Cloudflare Server-side Excludes (SSE) tags.

​​ Set up

To enable this feature on specific hostnames - instead of across your entire zone - use a configuration rule .

​​ Exclude content

Once you have enabled Server-side Excludes, you need to wrap your content in specific SSE tags.



<!--sse--><!--/sse-->



<!--sse-->Bad visitors cannot see my phone number, 555-555-5555<!--/sse-->

If you use HTML minification, you may not be able to see the SSE tags in your HTML source code. However, SSE will still function correctly since Cloudflare applies both it and minification as the resource moves through our network to the visitor’s computer.

SSE only works with HTML.