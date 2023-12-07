Server-side Excludes (SSE)
If there is sensitive content on your website that you want visible to real visitors, but that you want to hide from suspicious visitors, wrap the content with Cloudflare Server-side Excludes (SSE) tags.
Set up
Enable
To enable Server-side Excludes in the dashboard:
- Log into the Cloudflare dashboard.
- Select your account and website.
- Go to Scrape Shield.
- For Server-side, switch the toggle to On.
To enable Server-side Excludes with the API, send a
PATCH request with the
value parameter set to
"on".
Exclude content
Once you have enabled Server-side Excludes, you need to wrap your content in specific SSE tags.
<!--sse--><!--/sse-->
<!--sse-->Bad visitors cannot see my phone number, 555-555-5555<!--/sse-->
Limitations
SSE only works with HTML.