Security Events

Security Events allows you to manage and visualize threats and helps you tailor your security configurations.

Users on a Free plan can view summarized security events by date in the Activity log. Customers on paid plans have access to additional graphs and dashboards that summarize the most relevant information about the current behavior of Cloudflare’s security features on your zone.

​​ Main features

Events summary : Provides the number of security events on traffic during the selected time period, grouped according to the selected dimension (for example, Action, Host, Country).

: Provides the number of security events on traffic during the selected time period, grouped according to the selected dimension (for example, Action, Host, Country). Events by service : Lists the security-related activity per security feature (for example, WAF, Firewall Rules, API Shield).

: Lists the security-related activity per security feature (for example, WAF, Firewall Rules, API Shield). Top events by source : Provides details of the traffic flagged or actioned by a Cloudflare security feature (for example, IP addresses, User Agents, Paths, Countries, Hosts, ASNs).

: Provides details of the traffic flagged or actioned by a Cloudflare security feature (for example, IP addresses, User Agents, Paths, Countries, Hosts, ASNs). Activity log: Summarizes security events by date to show the action taken and the applied Cloudflare security product.

Security Events captures all traffic actioned or flagged by a Cloudflare security product, including features such as Browser Integrity Check External link icon Open external link .

The available features vary according to your Cloudflare plan:

Free Pro Business Enterprise Availability Yes Yes Yes Yes Dashboard features Activity log only All except DoS All except DoS All Export report No No Up to 500 events Up to 500 events Historical time Up to the last 24 hours Up to the last 24 hours Up to the last 72 hours Up to the last 30 days Print report No Yes Yes Yes

​​ Known limitations

Security Events currently has these limitations: