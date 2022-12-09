Security Events
Security Events allows you to manage and visualize threats and helps you tailor your security configurations.
Users on a Free plan can view summarized security events by date in the Activity log. Customers on paid plans have access to additional graphs and dashboards that summarize the most relevant information about the current behavior of Cloudflare’s security features on your zone.
Main features
- Events summary: Provides the number of security events on traffic during the selected time period, grouped according to the selected dimension (for example, Action, Host, Country).
- Events by service: Lists the security-related activity per security feature (for example, WAF, Firewall Rules, API Shield).
- Top events by source: Provides details of the traffic flagged or actioned by a Cloudflare security feature (for example, IP addresses, User Agents, Paths, Countries, Hosts, ASNs).
- Activity log: Summarizes security events by date to show the action taken and the applied Cloudflare security product.
Security Events captures all traffic actioned or flagged by a Cloudflare security product, including features such as Browser Integrity Check.
Availability
The available features vary according to your Cloudflare plan:
|Free
|Pro
|Business
|Enterprise
Availability
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
Dashboard features
|Activity log only
|All except DoS
|All except DoS
|All
Export report
|No
|No
|Up to 500 events
|Up to 500 events
Historical time
|Up to the last 24 hours
|Up to the last 24 hours
|Up to the last 72 hours
|Up to the last 30 days
Print report
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
Known limitations
Security Events currently has these limitations:
Security Events may use sampled data to improve performance. If your search uses sampled data, Security Events might not display all events and filters might not return the expected results. To display more events, select a smaller time frame.
The UI may show an inaccurate number of events per page. Data queries are highly optimized, but this means that pagination may not always work because the source data may have been sampled. The GraphQL Analytics API does not have this pagination issue.
Triggered OWASP rules appear in the Security Events page under Additional logs, but they are not included in exported JSON files.