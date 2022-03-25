Cloudflare Docs
Define WAF exceptions in the dashboard

  1. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard, and select your account and website.

  2. Go to Security > WAF > Managed rules.

  3. Click Add exception.

  4. Enter a name for the exception.

    Create exception page

  5. In When incoming requests match, specify a filter expression that defines the conditions for applying the WAF exception. The filter expression uses the Rules language .

  6. In Then, select the exception type that determines which rules to skip:

    • Skip all remaining rules — Skips all remaining rules of WAF Managed Rulesets.
    • Skip specific rules from a Managed Ruleset — Click Select rules to select the specific rules to skip. Learn more about searching and selecting Managed Ruleset rules .

  7. To save and deploy your exception, click Deploy. If you are not ready to deploy your exception, click Save as Draft.