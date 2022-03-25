Define WAF exceptions in the dashboard

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link , and select your account and website.

Go to Security > WAF > Managed rules.

Click Add exception.

Enter a name for the exception.

In When incoming requests match, specify a filter expression that defines the conditions for applying the WAF exception. The filter expression uses the Rules language .

In Then, select the exception type that determines which rules to skip: Skip all remaining rules — Skips all remaining rules of WAF Managed Rulesets.

Skip specific rules from a Managed Ruleset — Click Select rules to select the specific rules to skip. Learn more about searching and selecting Managed Ruleset rules .